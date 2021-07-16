Watch VideoArizona county election officials have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast in last year's presidential election, undercutting former President Donald Trump's claims of a stolen election as his allies continue a disputed ballot review in the state's most...Full Article
Fewer Than 200 Voter Fraud Cases Found Out Of 3M Ballots In Arizona
