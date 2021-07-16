Fewer Than 200 Voter Fraud Cases Found Out Of 3M Ballots In Arizona

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoArizona county election officials have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast in last year's presidential election, undercutting former President Donald Trump's claims of a stolen election as his allies continue a disputed ballot review in the state's most...

