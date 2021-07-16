Team USA basketball: Bradley Beal to miss Tokyo Olympics; JaVale McGee, Keldon Johnson added as replacements
Beal was forced to enter health and safety protocols, while Kevin Love (calf) will also no longer play for Team USAFull Article
The USA men's basketball team is adding Javale McGee and Keldon Johnson after Kevin Love and Bradley Beal departed the team.