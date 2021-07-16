China Reveals Its Strategic Perspective On The New Era For Afghanistan – OpEd

China Reveals Its Strategic Perspective On The New Era For Afghanistan – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

The ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the meeting of the SCO-Afghanistan working group at Dushanbe on July 13-14 have thrown light on the templates of China's approach to the evolving situation in Afghanistan. 

The elucidation of China's intentions and motivations by China's State...

Full Article