China Reveals Its Strategic Perspective On The New Era For Afghanistan – OpEd

The ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the meeting of the SCO-Afghanistan working group at Dushanbe on July 13-14 have thrown light on the templates of China's approach to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.
The elucidation of China's intentions and motivations by China's State...
The ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the meeting of the SCO-Afghanistan working group at Dushanbe on July 13-14 have thrown light on the templates of China's approach to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.