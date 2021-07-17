Two weeks after celebrating America's near "independence" from Covid-19, President Joe Biden is confronting the worrying reality of rising cases and deaths — and the limitations of his ability to combat the persistent vaccine hesitance...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: US grapples with 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
CDC Director says Covid-19 'is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' as all 50 states see a rise in new cases
Bleacher Report AOL
CNN’s Erica Hill reports.
More coverage
WEB EXTRA: 'This Is Becoming A Pandemic Of The Unvaccinated,' CDC Director Says
CBS4 Miami
CDC Director: "This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated." On Friday (7/16), Dr. Rochelle Walensky said COVID-19 outbreaks..
LA resumes mask mandate as U.S. COVID cases rise
Reuters - Politics
The Latest: Britain tops 50K cases ahead of easing rules
SeattlePI.com