3 Texas Democrats test positive for COVID-19 in Washington, D.C
Published
Three Texas Democrats tested positive for COVID-19 after this week's walkout. The House Democratic Caucus said all three are vaccinated,...Full Article
Published
Three Texas Democrats tested positive for COVID-19 after this week's walkout. The House Democratic Caucus said all three are vaccinated,...Full Article
Three Texas House Democrats who flew to Washington, D.C., earlier this week to block a vote on Republicans' elections bill have..
Three Texas state House Democrats who traveled to Washington, DC, this week have tested positive for Covid-19, The Texas House...