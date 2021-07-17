Isaiah Stokes: TV actor charged with murder in deadly Queens shooting
A grand jury Friday indicted Isaiah Stokes, 41, on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of...Full Article
NEW YORK (AP) — A television actor has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a New York man in February. A grand jury..
Isaiah Stokes, 41, was arrested and charged Friday over the February 7 slaying of Tyrone Jones, 37, in Forest Hills, Queens.