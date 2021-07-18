Covid-19: PM and chancellor to self-isolate in U-turn
It comes after anger over "VIP testing" allowing them to work following Sajid Javid's positive test.Full Article
Leader of the Lib Dems, Sir Ed Davey says PM and chancellor 'thought they could get away' with not self-isolating.
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will not take part in pilot scheme and will self-isolate as normal