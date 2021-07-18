Radio host Larry Elder not on list of CA recall candidates
Published
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California on Saturday released a list of 41 candidates running in the recall election targeting Democratic Gov....Full Article
Published
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California on Saturday released a list of 41 candidates running in the recall election targeting Democratic Gov....Full Article
The conservative talk show host is one of dozens of people who are running to possibly replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming..
Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder entered California’s Sept. 14 recall election on Monday, bringing a well-known..