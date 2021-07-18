Cavendish denied Tour de France stage record as Tadej Pogacar seals title
Mark Cavendish failed in his attempt to break Eddy Merckx’s longstanding record of stage wins as he was outsprinted by Wout Van Aert at...Full Article
Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France for a second straight year after a mostly ceremonial final stage to the Champs-Elysees on..