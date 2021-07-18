Isaiah Stokes, 'Law & Order: SVU,' 'Power' Actor, Indicted for Murder
Stokes is accused of unloading nearly 11 gunshots into a car in Queens, New York, in February.Full Article
Television actor Isaiah Stokes was charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in..
Isaiah Stokes, 41, was arrested and charged Friday over the February 7 slaying of Tyrone Jones, 37, in Forest Hills, Queens.