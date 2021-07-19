Pashinyan Says Azerbaijan Failing To Provide Corridor To Connect Armenia To Russia

Azerbaijan is refusing to provide Armenia with a corridor for establishing communication with Russia, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a briefing with European Council President Charles Michel on Saturday, July 17.
“Azerbaijan refuses to return the captives, hostages and other detainees, which is a violation of...
