Nationals, DC mayor denounce shooting at Nationals Park
Published
The owners of the Washington Nationals and Washington, DC Mayor Murial Bowser on Sunday denounced the shooting outside Nationals Park...Full Article
Published
The owners of the Washington Nationals and Washington, DC Mayor Murial Bowser on Sunday denounced the shooting outside Nationals Park...Full Article
Social media video shows the scene inside Nationals Park after gunshots were heard outside the stadium. Washington, D.C. Deputy..