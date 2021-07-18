UK’s Boris Johnson Does U-Turn, Goes Into Isolation After COVID Contact
Critics had accused Johnson of a double standard and not following the same rules as everybody else.Full Article
Downing Street first said Johnson would self-isolate outside of work only but backtracked amid accusations of double standards.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that 'everyone must stick to the same rules', following a furious political backlash after he..