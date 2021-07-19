Canada win hints at steep learning curve ahead for Gregg Berhalter's USMNT
Published
The U.S. had to rely on Shaq Moore's early goal to eke out a 1-0 win over Canada in a display that doesn't bode well for the rest of the...Full Article
Published
The U.S. had to rely on Shaq Moore's early goal to eke out a 1-0 win over Canada in a display that doesn't bode well for the rest of the...Full Article
The U.S. had to rely on Shaq Moore's early goal to eke out a 1-0 win over Canada in a display that doesn't bode well for the rest..