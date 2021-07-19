Australia deporting far-right U.K. commentator Katie Hopkins
"We will be getting her out of the country" as soon as arrangements can be made, an official told Australia's ABC.Full Article
The Australian government on Monday ordered Katie Hopkins to be deported after what a senior minister called her "shameful" boast..
Controversial commentator reportedly deliberately disobeyed quarantine rules