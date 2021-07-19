Katie Hopkins to be deported from Australia over quarantine rules
Katie Hopkins - a right-wing British commentator - bragged about plans to break isolation rules.Full Article
The Australian government on Monday ordered Katie Hopkins to be deported after what a senior minister called her "shameful" boast..
She boasted on social media that she planned to breach the country’s quarantine