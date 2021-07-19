US to Accuse China of Microsoft Hacking
The Biden administration is also expected to organize a broad group of allies to condemn Beijing for cyberattacks around the world, but stop short of taking concrete punitive steps.Full Article
Australia has joined the UK, the EU and the US in blaming China for a hack involving Microsoft Exchange email accounts.
The administration and allied nations on Monday also disclosed a broad range of other cyber threats from Beijing.