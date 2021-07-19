China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets
Published
As tensions mount between China and the United States, automakers in the West are trying to reduce their reliance on a key driver of the...Full Article
Published
As tensions mount between China and the United States, automakers in the West are trying to reduce their reliance on a key driver of the...Full Article
Arafura Resources Ltd (ASX:ARU) is steaming ahead with its Nolans Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr) Oxide Project in the Northern..