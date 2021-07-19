Dog Rescued After Being Trapped Between Walls for Five Days
Published
Video footage released by the Cincinnati Fire Department showed the dog, Gertie, wag its tail after it was pulled from the small gap on Sunday.Full Article
Published
Video footage released by the Cincinnati Fire Department showed the dog, Gertie, wag its tail after it was pulled from the small gap on Sunday.Full Article
A dog in Ohio who had been missing for five days is back home after it was found trapped between two concrete walls in a nearby..