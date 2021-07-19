Los Angeles Mask Mandate Reinstated Amid Surge In COVID Cases

Watch VideoLos Angeles County residents are again required to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status — a new mandate that health officials hope will reverse the latest spikes in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
The rule went into effect late Saturday for the nation’s largest county, home...
