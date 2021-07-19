Ben & Jerry's has announced it will stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested East Jerusalem, saying the sales in the territories sought by the Palestinians are "inconsistent with our values".The...Full Article
Ben & Jerry's to stop selling ice cream in Occupied Palestinian Territories
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
