Rural teacher-turned-political novice Pedro Castillo on Monday (local time) became the winner of Peru's presidential election after the country's longest electoral count in 40 years.Castillo, whose supporters included Peru's poor...Full Article
Peru election: Leftist rural teacher Pedro Castillo declared president-elect
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Leftist teacher and political novice Pedro Castillo is Peru's president-elect
euronews
Castillo catapulted from unknown to president-elect with the support of the country's poor and rural citizens, many of whom..
-
Leftist rural teacher Pedro Castillo declared president-elect in Peru
Indian Express
-
Pedro Castillo defeats Keiko Fujimori in Peru presidential election
Belfast Telegraph
-
Leftist Rural Teacher Pedro Castillo Declared President-Elect In Peru
NPR
-
Peru's presidential election highlights the country's racial and socioeconomic divide
SBS
More coverage
Peruvian leftist Castillo inches ahead in tight presidential vote
A socialist candidate for president pledging to share Peru's mineral wealth with the poor clawed out a razor-thin lead in the..
Reuters - Politics
Peruvians await results of knife-edge election
Peruvians awaited results of a presidential race between a free-market advocate and a socialist vowing constitutional reforms. This..
Reuters - Politics