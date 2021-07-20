Fireworks explosion in Los Angeles caused by 'human error,' LAPD chief says
Published
The "catastrophic" fireworks explosion that injured 17 people last month in a South Los Angeles neighborhood was caused by "human error"...Full Article
Published
The "catastrophic" fireworks explosion that injured 17 people last month in a South Los Angeles neighborhood was caused by "human error"...Full Article
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore issued an apology Monday for a fireworks explosion in a South L.A. neighborhood last month..