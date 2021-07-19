Trump ally Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 select committee
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tapped a mix of moderates and allies of former President Donald Trump to serve on...Full Article
Rep. Jim Jordan is among the five Republicans chosen by McCarthy. Pelosi has a veto over the picks but has not signaled she plans..
