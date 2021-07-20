Trump spokeswoman says no 'next election' without 2020 'fix'
Published
Former President Donald Trump's spokeswoman delivered an ominous warning about the future of democracy in speaking to her boss's claims...Full Article
Published
Former President Donald Trump's spokeswoman delivered an ominous warning about the future of democracy in speaking to her boss's claims...Full Article
Watch VideoArizona county election officials have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3..
Rep. Liz Cheney refused help from fellow Republican Rep. Jim Jordan on the day of the Capitol riot, telling him, “you f—ing did..