Tokyo 2020 boss not ruling out last minute cancellation of Olympic Games
Published
Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto isn't ruling out a last minute cancellation of the Olympic Games amid rising Covid-19 cases.Full Article
Published
Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto isn't ruling out a last minute cancellation of the Olympic Games amid rising Covid-19 cases.Full Article
A last-minute cancellation of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is still possible, said the chief of the games' organizing committee. The..
The head of the organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday did not rule out a last-minute cancellation of the global..