When it comes to improving access to mental health services for children and families in low-income communities, a University of Houston researcher found having a warm handoff, which is a transfer of care between a primary care physician and mental health provider, will help build trust with the patient and lead to successful...Full Article
Improving Access To Mental Health Services In Low-Income Communities
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Unrest In South Africa: A Deeper Malaise – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Even as the world observed the Nelson Mandela Day on Sunday, South Africa had not yet recovered from the unrest and large-scale..
More coverage
The Right To Be Let Alone: What To Do When COVID Strike Force Teams Come Knocking – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Under the First Amendment, you don’t have to speak (to government officials or anyone else). The Fourth Amendment protects you..