Central China's Henan province swamped after heaviest rain in 1,000 years
In Zhengzhou, 12 people died in a flooded subway line while more than 500 were pulled to safety, the local government said.Full Article
President Xi Jinping says situation “extremely severe” after city of Zhengzhou saw a year’s worth of rain in just three days.
Residents caught fish that leapt out of a river in central China.