Dramatic drop in Covid deaths but US must stay vigilant about Delta variant: Joe Biden
President Joe Biden has said that even though the United States has seen a dramatic drop in the number of Covid-19 deaths due to its vaccination programme, the people must remain vigilant about the more virulent Delta variant that is spreading fast in the country. Stressing the need for people to get vaccinated, he said "virtually all" of the Covid deaths and hospitalisations in the country are among the unvaccinated.Full Article