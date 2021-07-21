In parts of central China, sweeping rain has resulted in serioys flooding and has prompted people out from their homes and to leave stations. At least 12 fatalities were recorded in Zhengzhou.Full Article
China Flooding: Worst Rainfall in Decades Swamps Central China Province
