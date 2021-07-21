Bootleg Fire believed to have been caused by lightning, grows to 394K acres
Published
The Bootleg Fire burning in Southern Oregon is believed to have been caused by lightning, fire officials said Wednesday. The wildfire is...Full Article
Published
The Bootleg Fire burning in Southern Oregon is believed to have been caused by lightning, fire officials said Wednesday. The wildfire is...Full Article
Watch VideoFirefighters scrambled on Friday to control a raging inferno in southeastern Oregon that’s spreading miles a day in..