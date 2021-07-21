Amazon’s latest game, New World, is killing GeForce RTX 3090 GPUs
Published
Amazon Games' latest game, New World, seems to be causing serious issues for GeForce RTX 3090 users, with GPUs breaking during the game.Full Article
Published
Amazon Games' latest game, New World, seems to be causing serious issues for GeForce RTX 3090 users, with GPUs breaking during the game.Full Article
If you have a GeForce RTX 3090, you'll want to skip loading up the beta test for Amazon's New World MMO, because the game might..