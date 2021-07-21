The U.K. Is Balking at the Northern Ireland Protocol. So, What Is That?
Britain has said that the Northern Ireland protocol could create so many problems that it might have to be scrapped. What exactly is it?...Full Article
Campaigners say tensions over the Northern Ireland protocol and the associated Brexit checks are harming businesses.
Lord Frost admits the Northern Ireland Protocol is "undermining the Good Friday Agreement".The Protocol was put in place to ensure..