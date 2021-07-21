Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to 'slaughter' women, feds say
The man was part of an online community that believed they were unjustly denied sexual or romantic attention from women.Full Article
A 21-year-old Ohio man who was part of the incel subculture has been arrested on charges related to plans to kill sorority members..
A 21-year-old man from a small Ohio town faces hate crime charges after federal prosecutors said he armed himself with a..