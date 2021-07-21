Police hunt rapist who attacked 15-year-old girl at a UK beach with thousands oblivious

Police hunt rapist who attacked 15-year-old girl at a UK beach with thousands oblivious

New Zealand Herald

Published

Police are hunting a man who raped a 15-year-old on a beach packed with thousands of sunbathers in the UK on the weekend.The victim, who was at a popular beach in Bournemouth, was approached by her attacker when a ball friends were...

Full Article