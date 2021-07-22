Australia has reacted to a bizarre moment between Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Australian Olympic Committee boss John Coates at a press conference exchange in Tokyo.Many called out the "awkward" nature of the interaction,...Full Article
Australia stunned by Annastacia Palaszczuk slap down in Tokyo in John Coates
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Male Australian Olympic Official's Comments to Female Politician Draw Outrage
John Coates, the president of the country’s Olympic committee, insisted that Annastacia Palaszczuk, a premier, attend the opening..
NYTimes.com
'Top of the medal tally in misogyny': Olympic boss orders Annastacia Palaszczuk to attend Tokyo ceremony
The Queensland Premier has sought to play down John Coates' comments, which have been widely criticised online.
SBS