Australia stunned by Annastacia Palaszczuk slap down in Tokyo in John Coates

Australia stunned by Annastacia Palaszczuk slap down in Tokyo in John Coates

New Zealand Herald

Published

Australia has reacted to a bizarre moment between Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Australian Olympic Committee boss John Coates at a press conference exchange in Tokyo.Many called out the "awkward" nature of the interaction,...

Full Article