Alabama councilman uses racial slur at meeting to refer to colleague
Published
Tarrant City Councilman Tommy Bryant used the racial slur during a council meeting Monday while gesturing toward Councilwoman Veronica...Full Article
Published
Tarrant City Councilman Tommy Bryant used the racial slur during a council meeting Monday while gesturing toward Councilwoman Veronica...Full Article
There are growing calls for a city councilman in Alabama to resign after he stood up in the middle of a meeting, and loudly asked,..