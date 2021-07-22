Pelosi considering adding GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the 1/6 select committee
Published
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is considering naming GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to join the select committee investigating the deadly January 6...Full Article
Published
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is considering naming GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to join the select committee investigating the deadly January 6...Full Article
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Sunday that she has already appointed Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select..
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) is joining the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.