Federal gun trafficking strike forces launched in five cities
Published
The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday officially launched federal gun trafficking strike forces in five U.S.Full Article
Published
The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday officially launched federal gun trafficking strike forces in five U.S.Full Article
The DOJ will monitor gun trafficking routes to major US cities and work with local law enforcement to address a rise in gun..
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is launching an effort in five cities in the U.S. to reduce spiking gun violence by..