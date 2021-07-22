Eric Clapton won't play venues if they require vaccinations
The news follows Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement that as restrictions on social gatherings lift, nightclubs must require...Full Article
Despite his hot takes on coronavirus “propaganda,” the 76-year-old rock star received his jab back in February.
'Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show,' the 'Lay Down Sally' singer said