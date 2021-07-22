The US has imposed new sanctions against a Cuban security minister and an interior ministry special forces unit over alleged human rights abuses during protests on the island.Full Article
'This is just the beginning' - Biden imposes new Cuba sanctions after protests crackdown
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
U.S. sanctions Cuban officials over protest crackdown
Reuters - Politics
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Cuban security minister and an interior ministry special forces unit for..
More coverage
Iran: The Economics Of A Failing Regime – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Seventeen economists close to the Iranian government, possessing different and sometimes hostile views regarding the current..
-
US imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses
SeattlePI.com
-
Biden: 'Just the Beginning' on Cuba Sanctions for Crackdown on Protests
Newsmax
-
Biden To Announce New Sanctions On Cuba Following Widespread Protests
Daily Caller
-
U.S. sanctions Cuban officials over crackdown on protests as Biden warns: 'This is just the beginning'
Upworthy