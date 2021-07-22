US strikes Taliban and captured equipment in support of Afghan forces
Published
The US military carried out two strikes against the Taliban overnight in support of Afghan forces in the Kandahar province, multiple...Full Article
Published
The US military carried out two strikes against the Taliban overnight in support of Afghan forces in the Kandahar province, multiple...Full Article
Watch VideoThe Taliban appear to have “strategic momentum” in the fight for control of Afghanistan as they put increasing..
The U.S. government owes reparations to the civilians of Afghanistan for the past twenty years of war and brutal..
By Saaransh Mishra
Despite the American intelligence assessments that the Afghan government could fall to the Taliban..