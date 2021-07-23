New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died following bicycle crash
Published
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died, five days after being involved in a bicycling crash, the Knapp family announced on...Full Article
Published
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died, five days after being involved in a bicycling crash, the Knapp family announced on...Full Article
Knapp, the team’s new passing-game specialist, was hit by a car while biking over the weekend and never regained consciousness,..
Knapp succumbed to injuries he suffered when he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike last weekend.