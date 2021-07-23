Maharashtra floods: PM Modi speaks to Uddhav Thackeray, assures all possible support
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of all possible support from the Centre to...Full Article
PM Modi reviewed the flood situation in Maharashtra assured CM Thackeray of all possible support from the Centre.
