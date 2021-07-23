Engineer: Avenue next to collapsed Florida condo could fail
Published
An engineer hired to help figure out why a South Florida condominium collapsed last month is warning officials that it still might not...Full Article
Published
An engineer hired to help figure out why a South Florida condominium collapsed last month is warning officials that it still might not...Full Article
Search-and-rescue teams pulled two more sets of remains from the concrete and steel rubble of a partially collapsed Florida..
[NFA] As the death toll rose to nine with more than 150 people still missing, rescue teams on Sunday kept picking through the..