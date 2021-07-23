Christine Blasey Ford lawyers call Kavanaugh investigation a 'sham' after new details emerge
Published
A June 30 letter from the FBI revealed that the bureau got over 4,500 tips about the now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Full Article
Published
A June 30 letter from the FBI revealed that the bureau got over 4,500 tips about the now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Full Article
Seven Democratic senators on Thursday said that newly released materials show the FBI failed to fully investigate sexual misconduct..
Christine Blasey Ford's attorneys say new information on the tips confirms that the FBI background review of Justice Brett..