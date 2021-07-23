Kevin Hart posts Nick Cannon's number on billboard offering fatherhood advice
Published
Comedian Kevin Hart has upped the ante in the epic prank wars between himself and Nick Cannon by broadcasting his friend's cell phone...Full Article
Published
Comedian Kevin Hart has upped the ante in the epic prank wars between himself and Nick Cannon by broadcasting his friend's cell phone...Full Article
Comedian Kevin Hart has upped the ante in the epic prank war between himself and his friend Nick Cannon by broadcasting Cannon’s..
Nick Cannon‘s phone has been blowing up all day thanks to an epic prank pulled by his friend Kevin Hart. A digital billboard..