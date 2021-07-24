First gold medal awarded at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
China's Qian Yang won the first gold medal of the 2020 Toyko Olympics, thanks to a late rally in women's 10-meter air rifle.Full Article
Chinese shooter Yang Qian wins the first gold of the Olympics but has to sing her anthem behind a mask and hang her own medal round..
Yang claimed gold with an Olympic record score of 251.8, edging ahead of Russian Anastasiia Galashina.