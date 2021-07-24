News24.com | Anti-lockdown protesters clash with Sydney police
Published
Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters gathered in Australia's two largest cities on Saturday, with several arrested in Sydney after violent clashes with police.Full Article
Published
Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters gathered in Australia's two largest cities on Saturday, with several arrested in Sydney after violent clashes with police.Full Article
Like many people, I wished the very worst upon the anti-lockdown protesters in Sydney. But then I sensed the air of condescension..
Two men have been charged with animal cruelty among other offences after allegedly striking a police horse during Sydney's..