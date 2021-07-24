Tokyo Olympics: India's Mirabai Chanu wins silver
Chanu lifted a total of 202kg to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney OlympicsFull Article
Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal and became the first Indian to win an Olympic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the Women's 49kg..
The new Olympic record was registered by Mirabai Chanu with a successful lift of 115kg in clean and jerk.